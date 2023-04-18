USD/CNH shows wild moves after upbeat China’s GDP and Retail Sales data

- USD/CHF has gyrated in a wide range after the release of upbeat China’s GDP data.
- China’s robust retail demand shows that the economy will come out of the disinflationary process.
- S&P500 futures are showing topsy-turvy moves ahead of US banks’ earnings report.
The USD/CNH pair has shown a wild gyration after the release of upbeat China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. China’s GDP has expanded by 2.2% in the first quarter of CY2023 as expected by the market participants. On an annual basis, China’s growth rate data has soared to 4.5% vs. the expectations of 4.0% and the former release of 2.9%.
A significant jump in Chinese GDP figures indicates that the economy is capitalizing on monetary support provided by the government and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). However, the growth rate is not consistent with the anticipation made for the whole year, which is around 5%.
March Retail Sales jumped dramatically to 10.6% while the street was anticipating acceleration by 7.4%. This indicates that robust demand from households would allow firms to hike the prices of goods and services at factory gates and eventually will take the economy out of the disinflationary process.
Later this week, PBoC’s interest rate decision will be keenly watched. Last week, the PBoC promised of providing further monetary support to step up retail demand. Chinese inflation is continuously declining for the past few months despite the reopening of the economy after lockdown curbs.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are showing topsy-turvy moves as major United States banks are going to report their earnings ahead. Investors are worried that the impact of banking turmoil, seen in March, could dampen other banks’ asset performance. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is continuously performing sideways around 102.10
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.8776
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|6.8834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8763
|Daily SMA50
|6.8853
|Daily SMA100
|6.8857
|Daily SMA200
|6.9464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8886
|Previous Daily Low
|6.865
|Previous Weekly High
|6.898
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8302
|Previous Monthly High
|6.997
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
