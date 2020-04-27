USD/CNH: Rising odds for further pullbacks – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group do not rule out USD/CNH slipping back to the 7.0370 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 7.0836 and 7.0983 last Friday, narrower than our expected range of 7.0850/7.1050 before ending the day little changed at 7.0891 (-0.07%). The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the risk from here is for USD to drift lower to 7.0730. For today, the next support at 7.0650 is unlikely to come into the picture. On the upside, 7.0980 is likely strong enough to cap any intraday recovery (minor resistance is at 7.0910).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The rebound in USD from a low of 7.0370 (Apr 10) touched 7.1087 on 21 Apr and since then, it has not been able to make much headway on the upside. The price action is not out of line from our expectation from 16 Apr (spot at 7.0770) wherein USD “has likely moved into a consolidation phase” and “is likely to trade between 7.0450 and 7.1250 for a period”. That said, the underlying tone has weakened, and the downside risk is beginning to increase. From here, unless USD can move above 7.1030 within these few days, a break of 7.0650 would improve the prospect of USD moving below 7.0370.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI: Bears relentless amid scarce storage, $10 mark back in sight
The WTI (June futures on Nymex) bearish momentum has resumed so far this Monday, down already $4 or 20% from last week’s high of $18.26. The US oil, currently, trades at 14.30, shedding about 15.50% on a daily basis.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.