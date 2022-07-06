Extra strength in USD/CNH carries the potential to break above the 6.7400 level in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘consolidate between 6.6800 and 6.7100’. Instead of consolidating, USD popped to a high of 6.7243 before pulling back. Despite the pullback, the underlying tone is positive and we see room for USD to rise to 6.7270. The major resistance at 6.7400 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 6.7060 followed by 6.7000.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected USD to trade between 6.6600 and 6.7400 for more than 2 weeks now. While there is no change in our view, shorter-term upward momentum is beginning to build and the risk of a break of 6.7400 has increased. The upside risk would remain intact as long as USD does not move below the ‘strong support’ level, currently at 6.6850. Looking ahead, the next resistance above 6.7400 is at 6.7600.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under modest bearish pressure near 1.0250 after EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory slightly below 1.0250 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.2% in May, missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.4%. Eyes on key US data, FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1950 despite UK political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering modestly from 28-month lows. UK’s three key diplomats resigned, destabilizing PM Johnson's government. Brexit and recession risks lurk keeping the upside elusive. The US dollar eases ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold hangs near YTD low, below $1,770 ahead of FOMC minutes
Gold Price staged a modest recovery from the $1,763 area, or a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Wednesday, though struggled to capitalize on the move.
What needs to happen for cryptos to recover
Bitcoin price has been extremely boring for the last few days, stifling the performance of Ethereum and Ripple as well. However, things could take a quick turn if the big crypto sees some much-needed volatility.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!