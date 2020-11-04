  • USD/CNH rises as odds of Democratic sweep decline. 
  • The US election results overshadow upbeat China data 

USD/CNH is trading near 6.70 at press time, representing a 0.44% gain on the day, having printed a low of 6.6498 during the early Asian trading hours. 

The dollar picked up a haven bid and risk assets such as the S&P 500 futures faltered after the key state of Florida showed President Trump in lead, dashing hopes for an easy win for the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. 

Markets had positioned for a blue wave or Democratic sweep and the supposedly enormous fiscal package that comes with it. However, with Trump leading in Florida and projected to win in North Carolina, the odds of a big win for Biden have weakened. 

China's Caixin Services PMI for October came in at 55.7, beating the expected print of 55 and up from the preceding month's 54.8 reading. The data, however, has been ignored by markets as focus remains on the US election outcome. 

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.7076
Today Daily Change 0.0200
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 6.6876
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7011
Daily SMA50 6.767
Daily SMA100 6.8829
Daily SMA200 6.9729
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.696
Previous Daily Low 6.6762
Previous Weekly High 6.7378
Previous Weekly Low 6.661
Previous Monthly High 6.7906
Previous Monthly Low 6.6276
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.6885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6838
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.6772
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.6668
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.6574
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.697
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.7064
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.7168

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

EUR/USD News

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

Read more

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

AUD/USD News

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures