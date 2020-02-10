USD/CNH revisits sub-7.000 area following strong China CPI numbers

- USD/CNH snaps two-day recovery as Chinese CPI grew the fastest since October 2011.
- Coronavirus is likely to peak in mid-to-late February, fears of heavy economic toll prevails.
USD/CNH stays on the back foot around 6.9950 while heading into the European session on Monday. The pair recently weakened from the four-day high after January month Chinese inflation. However, fears of coronavirus likely having widespread negative economic impacts continue to challenge the trade sentiment.
China’s January month CPI registered the fastest pace of increase while rising well beyond a 4.9% forecast to 5.4% on YoY. The monthly figures also crossed 0.8% market consensus with 1.4% mark whereas PPI matched 0.1% expected versus -0.5% prior.
Read: Chinese CPI YoY (Jan): 5.4% vs 4.9% expected and 4.5% prior, (fastest rise since Oct 2011)
Following the data, market sentiment recovered while also taking clues from the news that China's central bank injects 900 billion into the market. Additionally, expectations that the deadly virus outbreak will peak in Wuhan in mid-to-late February, as per the UK's epidemiologist Adam Kucharski, also contributed positively to the risk reset.
With that, the US 10-year treasury yields gain more than one basis point (bp) to 1.59%. However, major stocks in Asia are yet to overcome the red territory.
Earlier, news that the coronavirus crossed the SARS epidemic of 2002/03 and the statistics on the contagion weighed on the trade sentiment.
While the current risk reset is less likely to last long unless any strong developments, market players could keep being cautious amid the coronavirus fears, broad US dollar strength.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing either a daily closing beyond a 100-day SMA level of 7.0200 or below 6.9720, comprising 50-day SMA, traders should gain any clear direction of the pair’s moves.
FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!
Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9932
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0126
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|7.0058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9409
|Daily SMA50
|6.972
|Daily SMA100
|7.0189
|Daily SMA200
|6.9939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0098
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9745
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0233
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9573
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0071
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8457
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9963
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9836
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the recovery above 0.67 on China CPI big beat
AUD/USD extends its recovery above the 0.67 handle, helped by a big beat on the Chinese CPI data. The pair dropped to a new multi-year low in early trades, as markets fretted over the economic impact of China coronavirus, as the country's death toll topped 900.
USD/JPY: Bulls look to test 110.00 amid risk reset
With a recovery in the risk sentiment, the USD/JPY pair jumps in tandem with the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. The spot also benefits from increased BOJ JGBs purchases, as it now looks to retest the 110 handle amid looming China coronavirus risks.
The Week Ahead: Virus risk uncertainty, Powell testifies to Congress, RBNZ to signal patience
Wall Street’s resilience will be tested again as some clarity emerges on whether the Chinese containment efforts were successful in limiting the spread of the virus globally. The death toll and number of infections continue to rise in China, but optimism is growing the lockdown efforts in Hubei have prevented a broader breakout.
Gold one-year risk reversals hit lowest since June
Gold one-year risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the yellow metal and a barometer of positioning and sentiment, fell to the lowest level in eight months on Monday, indicating a weakening of demand for the call options or bullish bets.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.