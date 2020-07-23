USD/CNH remains upside corrective near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe the rebound in USD/CNH is seen facing a tough hurdle in the 7.040 region.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that USD ‘could dip below 6.9650 but the major support at 6.9500 is unlikely to come into the picture’. USD subsequently dipped to 6.9645 before rocketing (on the back of news) and closed higher by +0.63% (7.0167). While the rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself, there is likely enough momentum to carry USD higher to 7.0250, possibly as high as 7.0300. On the downside, 6.9900 is expected to be strong enough to hold for today (minor support is at 7.0000).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected USD to weaken since early this and in our latest update yesterday (22 Jul, spot at 6.9720), we indicated that ‘the odds for a move to 6.9500 have increased’. USD subsequently eked out a fresh low of 6.9645 before staging a dramatic reversal that sent it to a high of 7.0174. The break of our ‘strong resistance’ level at 6.9920 indicates that USD is no more under pressure. The current USD strength is viewed as part of a corrective rebound but at this stage, any advance is expected to face solid resistance at 7.0400. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level is at 6.9750.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.