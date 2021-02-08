USD/CNH remains side-lined between 6.4400 and 6.5200 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the consolidative mood in USD/CNH is predicted to remain unchanged in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to strengthen last Friday but we were of the view that ‘any advance is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 6.4900’. USD subsequently rose to 6.4877 before dropping sharply to 6.4584 during NY hours. While the rapid decline has room to extend lower, any weakness is unlikely to threaten the support at 6.4480 (6.4550 is already quite a strong level). Resistance is at 6.4680 followed by 6.4850.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from Monday (01 Feb, spot at 6.4500) where we indicated that ‘downward momentum is beginning to improve but USD has to close below 6.4400 before a move towards 6.4130 can be expected’. USD subsequently traded in a relatively quiet manner. The mild downward pressure has dissipated and USD is likely to trade sideways from here, expected to be between 6.4400 and 6.5200.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
