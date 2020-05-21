USD/CNH remains rangebound between 7.08/7.1350 – UOB

USD/CNH is likely to keep the side-lined theme unchanged in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “In line with expectation, USD dropped below 7.1050 yesterday but did not threaten the next support at 7.0950 (low of 7.0985). Despite the quick bounce off the low, the underlying tone remains soft. From here, barring a move back above 7.1230, USD could test the 7.0950 support. For today, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted on Monday (18 May, spot at 7.1250) that USD could ‘edge higher but any advance is expected to encounter solid resistance at 7.1560 followed by 7.1650’. USD subsequently touched 7.1443 but since then, it has not been able to make much headway on the upside. The mild upward pressure has dissipated and from here, USD has likely moved into a consolidation phase. From here, USD could trade between 7.0800 and 7.1350 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1735 region.
WTI: Bulls in command above $34.00
WTI refreshes a 10-week top above the $34 mark, currently up over 2% so far. A two-week-old rising trend line, overbought RSI conditions check the bulls. An ascending support line from April 28 restricts short-term fall.