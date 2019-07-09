USD/CNH remains on a back foot as trade enthusiasm fades

- China’s key officials keep flashing warnings to the US.
- The US will collect extra deposits from importers of Chinese structural steel.
- This week’s US-China trade talks will be the key to watch.
With the recently disturbing signs of a trade relationship between the US and China spreading across the global media, the USD/CNH pair remains on a back foot while taking the rounds to 6.8877 during early Asian morning on Tuesday.
While Chinese press conveys direct threats to the US, the US Commerce Department recently announced a collection of extra deposits from importers of Chinese structural steel.
Some among China’s political fraternity, like Foreign Vice-Minister Le Yucheng, have gone a step further by directly warning of the ‘disastrous consequences’ to the US if it treats China as an enemy.
Even if the US and Chinese diplomats are up for fresh trade negotiations during the week, such spoilers from media damage market sentiment ahead of the event and also carry negative impact amid the discussions.
Additionally, China is likely to push the US toward easing its stance on Huawei and national security, as per SCMP, which in turn increase the doubts over any breakthrough from the trade contact.
Other than trade, clues for the latest concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s future rate cuts will also be observed during the Fed policymakers’ appearances scheduled during the day.
Technical Analysis
A month old descending trend-line and 200-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 200MA) can keep the pair’s upside limited around 6.90/91 ahead of fueling it to June month top near 6.96. On the contrary, 6.8700 and 6.8166 seem key supports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached
EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412. The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237.
GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty
Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.
USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control
USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close.
Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA
Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week
US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.