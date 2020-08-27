USD/CNH remains negative and targets 6.8460 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the negative stance of USD/CNH, adding a potential move to the 6.8460 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘could dip below last week’s low at 6.8935 but the next support at 6.8850 is likely out of reach’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectation as USD plummeted to a low of 6.8801 before extending its decline this morning. Further weakness is not ruled out but oversold conditions suggest a more moderate pace of decline and the next support at 6.8650 may not come into the picture (minor support is at 6.8730). Resistance is at 6.8890 followed by 6.8980.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After about a week, the 6.8850 level that we first indicated last Wednesday (19 Aug, spot at 6.9120) finally came into the picture as USD plummeted to a low of 6.8801 yesterday (26 Aug). The lackluster momentum over the past several days has perked up and as indicated in recent updates, the next support level of note below 6.8850 is at 6.8460. Overall, the current negative phase in USD is deemed as intact as long as USD stays below the 6.9180 (‘strong resistance’ level was previously at 6.9400).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.