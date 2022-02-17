USD/CNH refreshes three-week low around $6.3300 on softer USD

- USD/CNH drops for the fourth consecutive day to renew monthly bottom.
- Room for further easing by PBOC, strong FDI in China favor CNH buyers, Sino-American trade tussles test the pair bears.
- USD tracks softer yields amid indecision over Fed’s next move, Russia-Ukraine story.
- Fedspeak, G20 and second-tier US data in focus.
USD/CNH remains pressured around the weekly bottom, also the lowest levels since January 26, while taking rounds to $6.3300 during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) prints a four-day downtrend while cheering the downbeat US dollar amid mixed concerns surrounding China.
Softer inflation and upbeat Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) figures for January enable the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to hold onto the dovish bias. That said, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) both reported downbeat figures on Wednesday while an industry report shares on Reuters hint at the further escalation in the FDI and scope for more infrastructure spending.
On the other hand, the Wall Street Journal said, “To the extent that China’s unfair, nonmarket and distortive policies and practices persist, the United States is prepared to use domestic trade tools strategically as needed in order to achieve a more level playing field with China for US workers and businesses,”
Elsewhere, downbeat concerns by the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and doubts over de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on the US Treasury yields and stock futures, which in turn drag US Dollar Index (DXY) towards posting a three-day downtrend near 95.78.
Although optimism surrounding China’s economic performance contrasts the trade position, the widening of the Fed versus PBOC battle may help the USD/CNH bears. That said, the second-tier US economics, mainly the housing market numbers, jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, will join Fedspeak and updates from G20, not to forget news over Russia, to direct short-term moves.
Technical analysis
While early February’s low near $6.3490 guards short-term upside of the USD/CNH pair, a downward sloping trend line from May 31, 2021, near $6.3215 by the press time, becomes a tough nut to crack for bears.
Additional immportant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.3306
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|6.332
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.3548
|Daily SMA50
|6.3659
|Daily SMA100
|6.3835
|Daily SMA200
|6.4186
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.3421
|Previous Daily Low
|6.3306
|Previous Weekly High
|6.3762
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.352
|Previous Monthly High
|6.3976
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.3349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.3377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3276
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.3391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.3464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.3506
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news
GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats.
Gold underpinned on geopolitical risk that remains a key source of uncertainty
Gold has held near to daily resistance in Asia so far around $1,870 as markets cool off following an erratic number of days, pricing prospects of war and intolerable inflation headwinds. The USD has been torn between sentiment regarding the March Fed meeting and the whipsaw price action in the money and stock markets.
Ripple prepares for a 35% liftoff
XRP price has two crucial liquidity zones that market makers need to choose between. The most likely scenario will be a bullish move that collects the buy-stop liquidity. A six-hour candlestick close below $0.680 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Why strong retail sales failed to lift USD?
The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Wednesday despite hawkish FOMC minutes and good U.S. data. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates in March especially after the 3.8% jump in retail sales last month.