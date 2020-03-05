USD/CNH recovers from six-week low amid recovery in trade sentiment

- USD/CNH manages to bounces off as risk-tone recovers.
- Global policymakers stay ready to confront the pandemic, coronavirus keeps spreading outside China.
- Chinese car sales plunge 80%, PBOC is expected to conduct OMO this month.
USD/CNH rises 0.20% to 6.9355 as Chinese markets open for trading on Thursday. The off-shore yuan pair manages to cheer the recent risk-recovery amid hopes the global policymakers will be able to ward off the negative impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19). Though, downbeat statistics at home keep flashing negative signals for the quote.
In addition to China’s multi-billion dollar liquidity infusion, rate alterations from the top-tier western/Asian central banks and announcements of emergency funding bill show that the macro decision-makers aren’t quiet about the pandemic and will be able to tackle it soon.
Even so, the latest numbers suggest a widespread outbreak of the disease outside China whereas emergency in California also portrays the grave concerns.
That said, the market’s risk-tone seems to have been recovering off-late with the US 10-year treasury yields extending bounce off record low to 1.026% while Asian markets are mildly positive by the press time.
On the economic front, Chinese PMIs, for the month of February, has dropped to the record low while car sales slumped 80%. Alternatively, the US numbers have been positive off-late.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking a 200-day EMA level of 6.9710 on a daily closing basis, odds of the pair’s gradual declines towards 6.9000 can’t be denied.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9326
|Today Daily Change
|0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|6.9234
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.995
|Daily SMA50
|6.965
|Daily SMA100
|6.9964
|Daily SMA200
|7.0031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.952
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9174
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0564
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9778
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0572
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9099
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
