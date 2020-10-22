USD/CNH recovers from 27-month low to regain 6.6500 as risk sentiment sours

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH probes intraday high above 0.6550 while bouncing off fresh lows since July 2018 flashed the previous day.
  • Market optimism fades amid fresh challenges from virus, geopolitics and also to soft Brexit hopes.
  • China and US diverge over COVID-19 response, says Reuters’ analysis.
  • Risk headlines will be the key amid a light calendar.

USD/CNH takes the bids near 6.6560, an intraday high of 6.6593, during the early Thursday. The pair dropped to the fresh low since late 2018 following the broad US dollar weakness, backed by the market’s risk-on mood, during the previous day. Though, recent headlines probe optimists with the fears of fresh geopolitical tension, economic worries and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.

Not only the COVID-19 update suggesting over 50% of US states recording monthly high new cases but news from the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that Iran and Russia meddled with the American elections also probe the market sentiment. Further, a rethink over Brexit, as well as US virus stimulus additionally, spoiled the mood.

Concerns that China will have an upper hand over the US in the future, mainly due to its ability to jump back from the pandemic-led economic slowdown, as cited by Reuters, offered additional worries to the traders as most marketers have always seen America as the global leader. “The United States and China dealt with the spread of the devastating coronavirus pandemic in vastly different ways, and that split is reshaping the global battle between the world’s two leading economies,” said Reuters.

While the risk-off dragged the US stock futures and Asia-Pacific shares toward the south, the US dollar index (DXY) also pared the previous day’s losses from the seven-week low. As a result, most currencies paired with the greenback witness the counter moves from Wednesday.

It’s worth mentioning that the improving expectations of China’s recovery join increasing odds of the fresh to the Sino-American relations if Joe Biden wins the US elections, as widely anticipated, to favor the optimism for Asian markets. Though, it negatively affects the shares as the government may now think to curtail the ultra-easy policies to combat the virus.

Considering the lack of major data/events, global traders may await fresh clues to extend the latest pullback. In doing so, updates concerning the American aid package, virus and geopolitics will be the key.

Technical analysis

Unless successfully breaking a five-week-old falling trend line, at 6.6450 now, bulls can aim for October 09 low near 6.6785.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.6578
Today Daily Change 0.0152
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 6.6426
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7397
Daily SMA50 6.8077
Daily SMA100 6.9171
Daily SMA200 6.9827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.6642
Previous Daily Low 6.6276
Previous Weekly High 6.7652
Previous Weekly Low 6.6866
Previous Monthly High 6.861
Previous Monthly Low 6.7422
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.6416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6503
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.6255
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.6083
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.5889
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.6621
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.6987

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.71 as USD rebounds amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.71 as USD rebounds amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD eases from a weekly high of 0.7137 while extending losses below 0.7100. The US dollar gains its feet across the board amid risk-aversion after American intelligence officials said that Russia and Iran have attempted to interfere in next month’s presidential election.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY rebounds towards 105.00 as election jitters seep in

USD/JPY rebounds towards 105.00 as election jitters seep in

USD/JPY retraces the biggest losses in two months from 104.34. S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 drop around 0.50%, stocks in Pacific are also down amid fresh jitters concerning the US election. The haven demand for the US dollar is back in vogue. 

USD/JPY News

Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise

Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise

Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.

Gold News

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC has clear path to $13,000

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC has clear path to $13,000

Over the last six days, Bitcoin bulls have been in full control of the market as the price rose from $11,340 to $12,835.  This Wednesday, the premier cryptocurrency had the largest single-day gain since July 27.

Read more

WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA

WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures