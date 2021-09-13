USD/CNH pushes to 6.4500 amid higher USD

USD/CNH edges higher on Monday in the Asian session

US Dollar Index makes recovery moves above 92.50.

US-China talks fuel the optimism around CNH.

USD/CNH prints minor gains on the first trading day of the fresh week in the Asian session. The Chinese currency (CNH) pair responds to the latest optimism on US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping and amid concerns on warning on Typhoon named “Chanthu”

At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at $6.4497, up 0.10% for the day.

Improved risk appetite after a positive telephonic conversation between US President Joe Biden and the Chinese Prime Minister on managing competition between their countries lifted the sentiment around the CNH.

Furthermore, the upside movement was augmented by the news that China would launch a Wealth management connect scheme connecting Guangdong with Hong Kong and Macau.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said that are too many auto companies in the country and the industry requires consolidation. The comments act as a negative factor for the Chinese currency.

Another weighing factor for the CNH prices remained the concerns of Typhoon Chanthu, which approaches China, in response, the government shut down schools and suspended flights.

As for now, traders wait for the US Consumer Inflation Expectations to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CNH additional levels

USD/CNH Overview Today last price 6.448 Today Daily Change 0.0036 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 6.4444 Trends Daily SMA20 6.4671 Daily SMA50 6.4727 Daily SMA100 6.4539 Daily SMA200 6.4756 Levels Previous Daily High 6.455 Previous Daily Low 6.426 Previous Weekly High 6.4648 Previous Weekly Low 6.426 Previous Monthly High 6.5102 Previous Monthly Low 6.4473 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.4371 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4439 Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4287 Daily Pivot Point S2 6.4129 Daily Pivot Point S3 6.3998 Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4576 Daily Pivot Point R2 6.4707 Daily Pivot Point R3 6.4865



