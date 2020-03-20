USD/CNH prints biggest single-day gain since August, eyes PBOC rate decision

USD/CNH rose sharply on Thursday on broad-based demand for dollars.

PBOC is expected to cut rates by five basis points.

USD/CNH jumped 1.16% on Thursday, confirming its biggest single-day percentage gain since Aug. 5, 2019.

The Chinese currency fell sharply amid the global dash for the US dollar. The greenback rallied across the board as worries about the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy saw investors sell everything to secure short-dated funding or dollar liquidity.

PBOC rate decision

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) may is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate (the one-year loan prime rate) on Friday to 4% from the current 4.05% to offset the massive economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

Central banks from Australia to Canada have recently cut launched easing programs to inject massive amounts of liquidity into the system.

A bigger-than-expected PBOC rate cut could bolter the bearish pressure around the offshore Yuan (CNH) and push the USD/CNH pair to fresh multi-month highs above 7.1652 (Thursday's high).

At press time, the pair is trading near 7.15, representing marginal losses on the day.

Technical levels

USD/CNH Overview Today last price 7.1544 Today Daily Change -0.0036 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 7.158 Trends Daily SMA20 7.0015 Daily SMA50 6.9745 Daily SMA100 6.9901 Daily SMA200 7.0073 Levels Previous Daily High 7.1654 Previous Daily Low 7.0608 Previous Weekly High 7.0524 Previous Weekly Low 6.9048 Previous Monthly High 7.0572 Previous Monthly Low 6.9572 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1254 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1008 Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0908 Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0236 Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9863 Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1953 Daily Pivot Point R2 7.2326 Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2998



