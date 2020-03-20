USD/CNH prints biggest single-day gain since August, eyes PBOC rate decision

By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH rose sharply on Thursday on broad-based demand for dollars. 
  • PBOC is expected to cut rates by five basis points. 

USD/CNH jumped 1.16% on Thursday, confirming its biggest single-day percentage gain since Aug. 5, 2019. 

The Chinese currency fell sharply amid the global dash for the US dollar. The greenback rallied across the board as worries about the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy saw investors sell everything to secure short-dated funding or dollar liquidity

PBOC rate decision

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) may is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate (the one-year loan prime rate) on Friday to 4% from the current 4.05% to offset the massive economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis. 

Central banks from Australia to Canada have recently cut launched easing programs to inject massive amounts of liquidity into the system.

A bigger-than-expected PBOC rate cut could bolter the bearish pressure around the offshore Yuan (CNH) and push the USD/CNH pair to fresh multi-month highs above 7.1652 (Thursday's high). 

At press time, the pair is trading near 7.15, representing marginal losses on the day. 

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.1544
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 7.158
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0015
Daily SMA50 6.9745
Daily SMA100 6.9901
Daily SMA200 7.0073
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1654
Previous Daily Low 7.0608
Previous Weekly High 7.0524
Previous Weekly Low 6.9048
Previous Monthly High 7.0572
Previous Monthly Low 6.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1254
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1008
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0908
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0236
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9863
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1953
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.2326
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2998

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

