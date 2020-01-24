USD/CNH Price Analysis: Two-month falling trendline breached

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH has breached key falling trendline hurdle. 
  • The pair has carved out a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. 
  • The path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

USD/CNH pair closed at 6.9282 on Thursday, confirming an upside break of the trendline sloping downwards from Dec. 3 and Dec. 24 highs. 

The upside break of the descending trendline is accompanied by a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart and indicates the sell-off from September 2019 highs
near 7.20 likely ended at 6.8453 on Jan. 20 and the path of least resistance is now on the higher side. 

At press time, the pair is sidelined around 6.9265, having hit a high of 6.9421 on Thursday. 

Bulls now face immediate resistance at 6.9522 (Nov. 7 low), above which next hurdle is located at 6.9770 (38.2% Fib R of September high - January low). 

On the lower side, support is seen at 6.8956 (Jan. 22 low) and 6.8659 (Jan. 14 low).  

Daily chart

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9265
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 6.9271
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9271
Daily SMA50 6.9819
Daily SMA100 7.031
Daily SMA200 6.9802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.9425
Previous Daily Low 6.9087
Previous Weekly High 6.9159
Previous Weekly Low 6.8581
Previous Monthly High 7.0879
Previous Monthly Low 6.9048
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9216
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9097
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.8923
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.8759
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9435
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9599
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9773

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment

AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment

Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.

AUD/USD News

Coronavirus spreads globally, China continues containment efforts

Coronavirus spreads globally, China continues containment efforts

China's People's Daily now reports that 10 cities have curbs on travel. The containment efforts by the Chinese authorities seem to be of little help, as the China Coronavirus outbreak spills over internationally, with more cases reported from across the Pacific to Atlantic.

Read more

Gold: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus

Gold: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus

Gold prices lack momentum while trading around $1,561.50 during early Friday. Even so, the bullion stays inside a short-term ascending trend-channel formation that portrays the strength of the underlying momentum.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Weekly and monthly outlook

GBP/USD: Weekly and monthly outlook

Looking to the COT report, we can see that the commercials are now short which could signal a fade on rallies and a resumption of the 2018 downtrend as large investors/speculators move to the highest long position since April 2018.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures