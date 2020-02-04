USD/CNH Price Analysis: Tests 100-day MA for first since Dec. 4

- USD/CNH tests key MA for first in two months.
- Bulls have pushed the pair above a three-month descending trendline.
- Daily chat indicators are reporting strong upside bias.
USD/CNH rose above the psychological resistance of 7.00 on Monday and tested the 100-day moving average (MA) for the first time in two months.
At press time, the pair is trading at 7.0146, representing marginal gains on the day and the 100-day MA is placed at 7.0231.
The pair closed Monday above the resistance of the trendline connecting Oct. 10 and Dec. 3 highs. The upside breakout is backed by a bullish or above-50 reading on the relative strength index (RSI). Further, the MACD histogram is producing higher bars above the zero line, indicating a strengthening of upward momentum.
The 100-day MA hurdle, therefore, could be breached soon. A close higher would open the doors to 7.0865 (December high).
A close below the ascending 10-day average at 6.9689 would abort the bullish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0156
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|7.0149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9293
|Daily SMA50
|6.9747
|Daily SMA100
|7.0233
|Daily SMA200
|6.9889
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0231
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9844
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0071
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.931
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0071
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8457
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9688
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9531
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
