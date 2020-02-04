USD/CNH Price Analysis: Tests 100-day MA for first since Dec. 4

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH tests key MA for first in two months.
  • Bulls have pushed the pair above a three-month descending trendline. 
  • Daily chat indicators are reporting strong upside bias. 

USD/CNH rose above the psychological resistance of 7.00 on Monday and tested the 100-day moving average (MA) for the first time in two months.

At press time, the pair is trading at 7.0146, representing marginal gains on the day and the 100-day MA is placed at 7.0231.

The pair closed Monday above the resistance of the trendline connecting Oct. 10 and Dec. 3 highs. The upside breakout is backed by a bullish or above-50 reading on the relative strength index (RSI). Further, the MACD histogram is producing higher bars above the zero line, indicating a strengthening of upward momentum.

The 100-day MA hurdle, therefore, could be breached soon. A close higher would open the doors to 7.0865 (December high).

A close below the ascending 10-day average at 6.9689 would abort the bullish view.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0156
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 7.0149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9293
Daily SMA50 6.9747
Daily SMA100 7.0233
Daily SMA200 6.9889
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0231
Previous Daily Low 6.9844
Previous Weekly High 7.0071
Previous Weekly Low 6.931
Previous Monthly High 7.0071
Previous Monthly Low 6.8457
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9992
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9918
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9688
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9531
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0305
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0462
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

