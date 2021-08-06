USD/CNH Price Analysis: Remains sidelined between 100 and 50-DMA

  • USD/CNH maintains one-week-old trading range, recently off daily top.
  • Downbeat Momentum, sustained break of two-month-old trend line favor sellers.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels add strength to the trading filters.

USD/CNH holds onto the short-term trading range choppy range despite recently easing to 6.4625 during early Friday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair stays inside the key moving-average envelope amid descending Momentum line.

It should be noted that the 50% Fibonacci retracement of April–May downside adds strength to the upper limit of the short-term trading range, also comprising 100-DMA, around 6.4700.

On the contrary, a daily closing below 50-DMA level of 6.4525, will need validation from July’s low surrounding 6.4510 and the 6.4500 to convince the USD/CNH bears.

Meanwhile, the pair’s keeping of the late July’s pullback from mid-April highs and a breakdown of an ascending support line from May 31 back the sellers.

Additionally, the pair’s surprise run-up beyond 6.4700 resistance confluence will be challenged by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the previous support line, respectively around 6.4980 and 6.5030.

Overall, USD/CNH portrays bearish consolidation but a clear downside break of 50-DMA becomes necessary to trigger the fall.

USD/CNH: Daily chart

Trend: Weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.4626
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 6.4618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.4751
Daily SMA50 6.4505
Daily SMA100 6.471
Daily SMA200 6.4912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.4654
Previous Daily Low 6.4544
Previous Weekly High 6.5286
Previous Weekly Low 6.451
Previous Monthly High 6.5286
Previous Monthly Low 6.4508
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.4586
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4612
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4557
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.4495
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.4446
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4668
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.4716
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.4779

 

 

