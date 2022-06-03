  • USD/CNH extends the previous day’s losses to refresh multi-day bottom.
  • Bearish MACD signals, absence of oversold RSI favor sellers to aim for six-week-old horizontal support.
  • Bulls need to cross 6.7250 hurdle to retake control.

USD/CNH remains on the back foot around the one-month low, down 0.50% near 6.6200 during early Friday.

In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair justifies the bearish MACD signals and descending RSI line, not oversold, to extend the previous day’s losses.

However, a horizontal area from late April, surrounding 6.6100, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CNH bears.

Also acting as a downside filter is the 6.6000 threshold and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of late March to early May upside, near 6.5910, not to forget the 50-DMA level of 6.5750.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need validation from May’s low near 6.6480 to aim for the 6.7250 key hurdle comprising the 21-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Should the USD/CNH prices rise beyond 6.7250, an upward trajectory towards 6.7850 can’t be ruled out.

USD/CNH: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.622
Today Daily Change -0.0328
Today Daily Change % -0.49%
Today daily open 6.6548
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7298
Daily SMA50 6.5701
Daily SMA100 6.4593
Daily SMA200 6.4337
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.7152
Previous Daily Low 6.6546
Previous Weekly High 6.7858
Previous Weekly Low 6.6478
Previous Monthly High 6.8384
Previous Monthly Low 6.6116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.6777
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6921
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.6345
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.6142
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.5738
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.6952
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.7356
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.7559

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

