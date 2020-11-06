USD/CNH Price Analysis: Recovers from 28-month low

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH has bounced slightly from the multi-month low of 6.60. 
  • The daily chart shows bearish sentiment is quite strong and recovery could be short-lived. 

While the USD/CNH pair has recovered from multi-month lows, the technical bias remains bearish. 

The pair is currently trading at 6.62, representing a 0.30% gain on the day, having hit a low of 6.60 early today. That level was last seen in January 2018. 

The bounce could be extended further, as the hourly chart now shows a bullish divergence. However, the broader outlook will remain bearish while the resistance of the trendline falling from May 27 and July 24 is held intact. As of writing, that trendline hurdle is located at 6.7430. 

Besides, the large upper shadows attached to the previous two daily indicate that the sell-on-rise mentality is quite strong. 

All things considered, a continued decline looks likely. A convincing daily close above the descending trendline is needed to abort the bearish view. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.6242
Today Daily Change 0.0172
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 6.607
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.6889
Daily SMA50 6.7562
Daily SMA100 6.8736
Daily SMA200 6.9693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.6632
Previous Daily Low 6.6014
Previous Weekly High 6.7378
Previous Weekly Low 6.661
Previous Monthly High 6.7906
Previous Monthly Low 6.6276
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.625
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6396
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.5846
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.5622
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.5229
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.6463
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.6856
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.708

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates losses above 0.7250 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD consolidates losses above 0.7250 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD is off the lows but the upside attempts remain capped below 0.7300 amid negative S&P 500 futures. RBA leaves doors open for more QE while dismissing the need for further rate cuts. US election results from a handful of states still awaited. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month low amid US election woes

USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month low amid US election woes

USD/JPY remains depressed near March 12 low below 104.00 after dropping the most in 10 weeks. Stimulus hopes and odds of a contested election drag DXY to one-month bottom. US NFP, election updates in the spotlight.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Trapped between daily and weekly structure

Gold: Trapped between daily and weekly structure

Gold prices are trapped between the daily bullish structure and the weekly bearish structure as market volatility slows down and the US election nerves settle into a foregone conclusion of a Democratic Party victory. The US dollar is on the backfoot, which plays into the hands of the bulls.

Gold news

Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy

Fed Stays on Hold with Rates and Programs: Powell hopes for fiscal help for economy

The Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold and maintained its asset purchase and loan programs at current levels as the Presidential and Congressional elections remain undecided two days after the national vote.

Read more

WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00

WTI: Drops further below 100/50-day EMA confluence towards $38.00

WTI extends pullback from the monthly high of $39.55. The black gold surged to the highest since October 27 the previous day, before taking a U-turn from a join of 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The falling trend line from August 26 adds to the upside barriers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures