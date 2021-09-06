USD/CNH Price Analysis: Rebound needs validation from $6.4565

- USD/CNH edges higher, snaps four-day downtrend to recover from 11-week low.
- RSI rebound, bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement favor consolidation.
- 100-DMA, two-week-old resistance line guards short-term upside moves.
USD/CNH remains firmer around $6.4470, up 0.11% intraday, during early Monday.
In doing so, the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair rises for the first time in five days while keeping the bounce off the lowest levels marked since June, as well as 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of May–July upside.
As RSI consolidates the recent downside, the latest corrective pullback is likely to extend towards the key $6.4565 hurdle, comprising 100-day EMA and a downward sloping resistance line from August 20.
However, any further upside won’t hesitate from challenging the early August lows near $6.4750.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below the 50% Fibo. level near $6.4400 will attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near $6.4200.
While the USD/CNH bears are likely to step back from $6.4200, a horizontal area from late May, around $6.4100, adds to the downside filters below June’s low near $6.3780.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4473
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|6.4398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4741
|Daily SMA50
|6.4741
|Daily SMA100
|6.4561
|Daily SMA200
|6.4779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.457
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4244
|Previous Weekly High
|6.472
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4244
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5102
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4446
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.489
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed
The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain the gains. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards.
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
Ethereum Classic bulls take aim, 22% upswing likely
Ethereum Classic price took a tumble after a brief rally as it could not slice through a crucial support level. This lack of bullish momentum led to a swift downswing. However, the buyers were able to make a comeback.
ECB will be a critical event this week as US dollar looks into the abyss
The euro is flying high and the US dollar is on its knees following a series of bearish events that have taken the bulls by surprise. The central banks are converging with members of the European Central Bank emerging from the flanks with a hawkish narrative.