USD/CNH Price Analysis: Pullback from previous support eyes monthly low

- USD/CNH prints three-day south-run, stays pressured around intraday low.
- Oversold RSI probes bears, 5-DMA guards immediate upside.
USD/CNH takes offers around $6.3775, down 0.10% intraday as European traders brace for Monday’s bell.
In doing so, the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair extends the previous week’s U-turn from a support-turned-resistance line from July towards the monthly low, also the lowest level since May.
It should be noted, however, that the oversold RSI conditions may challenge the USD/CNH bears around the five-month low of $6.3524, also the yearly bottom.
In a case where the pair sellers ignore RSI conditions and refresh the yearly low, bottom marked during the mid-May 2018 near $6.3195 may challenge the quote ahead of directing them to the $6.3000 threshold.
On the contrary, the 5-DMA level of $6.3855 challenges the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the stated resistance line, previous support, near $6.3990.
During the USD/CNH upside past $6.3990, September’s low around $6.4250-45 will gain the buyer’s attention.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.3782
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|6.3842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4365
|Daily SMA50
|6.4532
|Daily SMA100
|6.4578
|Daily SMA200
|6.4669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.398
|Previous Daily Low
|6.3772
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4388
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.3686
|Previous Monthly High
|6.488
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4244
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.3852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.3901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.3957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4165
