- USD/CNH holds lower ground near intraday bottom, snaps four-day uptrend.
- Bearish MACD signals favor sellers but 100-SMA acts as extra filter to the south.
- Monthly resistance line holds the key to buyer’s dominance.
USD/CNH takes offers as bears attack 7.1800 to defy the fortnight-old bullish chart formation during early Tuesday. In doing so, the offshore China Yuan (CNH) prints the first daily loss in five.
That said, the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator hints at the pair’s further weakness as it flashes the bearish signals when sellers poke the support line of the upward-sloping trend channel, around 7.1780 by the press time.
It should be noted, however, that the 100-SMA level of 7.1600, acts as the extra challenge for the USD/CNH bears before taking control.
Following that, a southward trajectory towards the monthly low of 7.0194 can’t be ruled out. Also acting as the short-term key support is the previous monthly low near 7.0126.
Meanwhile, recovery moves could aim for the 7.2000 round figures before the stated channel’s upper line, close to 7.2780 at the latest.
In a case where the USD/CNH buyers keep the reins past 7.2780, the 7.2800 round figure and a downward sloping resistance line from late October, near 7.2820, could challenge the upside momentum before trying to refresh the record high marked in the last month.
USD/CNH: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1824
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0660
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91%
|Today daily open
|7.2484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1849
|Daily SMA50
|7.1796
|Daily SMA100
|7.0071
|Daily SMA200
|6.7802
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.2598
|Previous Daily Low
|7.194
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2116
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1188
|Previous Monthly High
|7.3748
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0126
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.2347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.2191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.1684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.1427
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
