- USD/CNH consolidates the biggest daily loss in three weeks.
- Impending bull cross on MACD, RSI rebound underpin recovery hopes.
- 200-HMA adds to the upside filters, weekly support line challenges bears.
USD/CNH picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 6.6980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) currency pair pokes a two-day-old resistance line while bouncing off the weekly support trend line.
Given the recent rebound in the RSI (14), as well as the impending bull cross of the MACD line, the USD/CNH prices are likely to extend the latest run-up towards crossing the 6.6985 immediate hurdle.
Even so, the 200-HMA level near 6.7025 will challenge the pair buyers before directing them to the weekly top surrounding 6.7270.
It’s worth noting that tops marked during late June, near 6.7345-50 could challenge the quote’s upside past 6.7270, a break of which will again highlight the 6.7855-60 resistance area comprising multiple highs marked since May 27.
Alternatively, a downside break of the immediate support line, near 6.6915, will need validation from the 6.6900 round figure to revisit the weekly low near 6.6800.
Following that, the late June bottom surrounding 6.6685 could test the USD/CNH bears before directing them to the previous monthly low near 6.6170.
USD/CNH: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.6974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|6.693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.706
|Daily SMA50
|6.7073
|Daily SMA100
|6.5458
|Daily SMA200
|6.4641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.72
|Previous Daily Low
|6.691
|Previous Weekly High
|6.727
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6686
|Previous Monthly High
|6.7856
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7117
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
