USD/CNH Price Analysis: Pierces key resistance around 7.2400 as China PMI softens

  • USD/CNH crosses 50-SMA, weekly resistance line on downbeat China Caixin Services PMI for June.
  • RSI rebound, receding bearish bias of MACD add strength to upside bias for the Yuan pair.
  • Bears need validation from two-month-old rising support line, 100-SMA limits short-term downside.
  • Bulls aim for fresh multi-month high ahead of Fed Minutes.

USD/CNH snaps three-day losing streak by refreshing intraday high at 7.2450 amid early Wednesday in Asia. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair takes clues from the market’s risk-off mood and the downbeat China PMI data ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the June meeting.

China’s Caixin Services PMI for June traced its manufacturing counterpart while falling to 53.9 versus 57.1 prior. Earlier in the week, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI eased to 50.5 for the said month, versus 50.9 prior and 50.2 market forecasts. On the same line, China’s official PMIs for June also appeared less impressive and allowed the USD/CNH to refresh the eight-month high in the last week.

Technically, the USD/CNH pair’s upside break of a downward-sloping resistance line from June 30 and the 50-SMA, respectively near 7.2400 and 7.2430, keeps the buyers hopeful of revisiting the multi-month top marked the last week around 7.2860.

Adding strength to the upside bias is the RSI (14) line’s latest rebound, as well as the receding bearish bias of the MACD signals.

It’s worth noting that tops marked in November around 7.2600 and 7.2800 can prod the USD/CNH bulls on their way to the previous yearly high of around 7.3750.

On the contrary, the 50-SMA and the resistance-turned-support can limit the immediate downside of the USD/CNH pair to around 7.2430 and 7.2400 in that order.

However, the 100-SMA and an upward-sloping support line from early May, close to 7.2050 and 7.1880 respectively, appear tough nuts to crack for the pair sellers afterward. Following that, the 200-SMA support of near 7.1540 acts as the last defense for the buyers.

USD/CNH: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.2442
Today Daily Change 0.0168
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 7.2274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1914
Daily SMA50 7.0828
Daily SMA100 6.9896
Daily SMA200 7.0021
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.2564
Previous Daily Low 7.218
Previous Weekly High 7.2856
Previous Weekly Low 7.206
Previous Monthly High 7.2856
Previous Monthly Low 7.0668
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.2327
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.2418
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.2114
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1956
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.173
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.2498
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.2724
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2882

 

 

