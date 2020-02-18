USD/CNH Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers question the latest pullback

- USD/CNH takes the bids towards the immediate resistance confluence.
- The two-week-old falling trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to January 20 declines, followed by 100-day SMA, challenge buyers.
- Sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement could recall early-January lows.
USD/CNH rises to 6.9900 amid the initial Chinese session on Tuesday. The pair recently reversed from three-day low while targeting ton confront the near-term key resistance confluence during further recovery.
Not only 6.9950/60 but a 100-day SMA level of 7.0110 and the monthly top surrounding 7.0230 will also question the buyer during any further upside.
On the downside, the pair’s sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.9665 could drag the quote to January 02 lows near 6.9565.
During the pair’s declines below 6.9565, 38.2% and 23.6% Fibonacci retracements, around 6.9380 and 6.9030 can please the bears.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|6.9836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9722
|Daily SMA50
|6.9646
|Daily SMA100
|7.0104
|Daily SMA200
|6.9985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9932
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9736
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0126
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9574
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0071
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8457
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.013
