USD/CNH Price Analysis: Multiple upside barriers question the latest pullback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH takes the bids towards the immediate resistance confluence.
  • The two-week-old falling trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to January 20 declines, followed by 100-day SMA, challenge buyers.
  • Sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement could recall early-January lows.

USD/CNH rises to 6.9900 amid the initial Chinese session on Tuesday. The pair recently reversed from three-day low while targeting ton confront the near-term key resistance confluence during further recovery.

Not only 6.9950/60 but a 100-day SMA level of 7.0110 and the monthly top surrounding 7.0230 will also question the buyer during any further upside.

On the downside, the pair’s sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.9665 could drag the quote to January 02 lows near 6.9565.

During the pair’s declines below 6.9565, 38.2% and 23.6% Fibonacci retracements, around 6.9380 and 6.9030 can please the bears.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected                                                                                             

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.9904
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 6.9836
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9722
Daily SMA50 6.9646
Daily SMA100 7.0104
Daily SMA200 6.9985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.9932
Previous Daily Low 6.9736
Previous Weekly High 7.0126
Previous Weekly Low 6.9574
Previous Monthly High 7.0071
Previous Monthly Low 6.8457
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9811
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9858
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9738
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9639
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9542
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9934
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0031
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.013

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes

AUD/USD extends the break below the 0.6700 level after the release of RBA minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. The minutes reiterated the policymakers’ readiness to ease the policy if needed. Moreover, China coronavirus concerns led risk-off also weigh on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY testing key support near 109.70 as risk-off returns amid coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY testing key support near 109.70 as risk-off returns amid coronavirus concerns

The safe-haven yen is drawing bids in Tuesday's Asian trading, as the risk-off sentiment remains the key theme amid growing concerns of the negative economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 109.75 amid losses in the Asian equities, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?

Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?

Coronavirus third straight day of a drop in new cases; Financial and commodity markets are in recovery. Markets have been encouraged by the Chinese authorities early response to the outbreak. Disruptions outside China are likely to be limited to parts of Asia.

Read more

Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues

Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues

Gold prices remain 0.33% positive to stay mildly above $1586 during early Tuesday. The yellow failed to extend the previous day’s declines as the market’s fear wider than a registered outbreak of China’s coronavirus.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures