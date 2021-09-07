USD/CNH Price Analysis: Looks for more downside below $6.4495 post-China's trade data

- USD/CNH edges lower on Tuesday post-China's upbeat trade data.
- More downside is envisioned for the pair if price decisively breaks $6.4495.
- Bears dominate trade as price stay pressurized below 100-day SMA.
USD/CNH fails to sustain the previous day’s gain on Tuesday and retreats from the higher levels. The pair opened moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at $6.4501, down 0.02% for the day.
USD/CNH Daily Chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating in a broader trading band of $6.4500 and $6.5000 for the past four months.
Currently, bears keep their upper hand at the price movement as price trades below the 100-day Simple Moving Average at $6.4554.
Noe, If price sustained below the intraday’s low at $6.4480, it could move further down toward the $6.4400 horizontal support level.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signifies the underlying bearish sentiment in the pair. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling opportunity to the $6.4280 horizontal support level.
In doing so, USD/CNH would further move down toward the low made on June 17 at $6.4216, which also mark the break of the mentioned broader trading range.
Alternatively, a reversal in price movement would try to test the multiple resistance formation at the $6.4610 resistance level.
A daily close above the mentioned level would confirm the dominance of the bulls over the price action.
Next, the market participants keep their eye on the August 31 high at $6.4719 followed by the $6.4800 horizontal resistance level.
USD/CNH additional levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4504
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|6.4511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4723
|Daily SMA50
|6.4739
|Daily SMA100
|6.4555
|Daily SMA200
|6.4773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.455
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4354
|Previous Weekly High
|6.472
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4244
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5102
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4428
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4393
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
