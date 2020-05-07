USD/CNH Price Analysis: Ignores China Caixin Services PMI, eyes on trade data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH extends pullback from the early-week top,
  • 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement seems to lure the bears.
  • Buyers will have March top on radars beyond 7.1563.

USD/CNH drops to 7.1222, down 0.10% on a day, despite China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI amid early Thursday.

Read: China's Caixin services PMI rises to 44.4 in April, a big miss – Aussie unfazed

That said, the pair extends reversal from the early-week top towards the key 200-HMA level of 7.10000, a break of which could rest 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 30 to May 04 rise, around 7.0920.

During the quote’s further downside past-7.0920, 7.0770 and last-Thursday low near 7.0520 may return to the charts.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 7.1375 can challenge the current month high near 7.1563.

Though, a sustained break above 7.1563 should propel the upside momentum towards March month high surrounding 7.1650.

Looking forward, China's April month trade data will be the key for near-term direction.

USD/CNH hourly chart

Trend: Further pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.1224
Today Daily Change -0.0072
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 7.1296
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0887
Daily SMA50 7.0616
Daily SMA100 7.0151
Daily SMA200 7.0429
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.132
Previous Daily Low 7.1
Previous Weekly High 7.1404
Previous Weekly Low 7.0526
Previous Monthly High 7.1424
Previous Monthly Low 7.037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.1123
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.109
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0886
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.077
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.141
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1525
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.173

 

 

