USD/CNH Price Analysis: Ignores China Caixin Services PMI, eyes on trade data

- USD/CNH extends pullback from the early-week top,
- 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement seems to lure the bears.
- Buyers will have March top on radars beyond 7.1563.
USD/CNH drops to 7.1222, down 0.10% on a day, despite China’s downbeat Caixin Services PMI amid early Thursday.
Read: China's Caixin services PMI rises to 44.4 in April, a big miss – Aussie unfazed
That said, the pair extends reversal from the early-week top towards the key 200-HMA level of 7.10000, a break of which could rest 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 30 to May 04 rise, around 7.0920.
During the quote’s further downside past-7.0920, 7.0770 and last-Thursday low near 7.0520 may return to the charts.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 7.1375 can challenge the current month high near 7.1563.
Though, a sustained break above 7.1563 should propel the upside momentum towards March month high surrounding 7.1650.
Looking forward, China's April month trade data will be the key for near-term direction.
USD/CNH hourly chart
Trend: Further pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1224
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|7.1296
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0887
|Daily SMA50
|7.0616
|Daily SMA100
|7.0151
|Daily SMA200
|7.0429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.132
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1404
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0526
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1424
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1525
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges highs above 0.6400 despite disappointing macro news
AUD/USD sustains the minor recovery gains above 0.6400 and probes the daily highs following the release of the mixed Australian Trade Balance Report amid and Chinese Caixin Services PMI big miss. All eyes mow remain on China's Trade figures.
USD/JPY recovers from 106.00 as Tokyo begins the trading week amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY bounces off the seven-week low. The pair’s recent bounce could be attributed to the broad US dollar strength amid trade war fears. Virus updates, US-China headlines will be the key ahead of the busy day post-Asia.
BOE Preview: Pound plunge with projections or surge with stimulus?
The BOE is set to leave its policy unchanged at an early morning rate decision. Expanding its bond-buying program could boost the pound. The bank's new growth projections could be devastating, sending sterling down.
WTI: 50-day average applies brakes to price rally
West Texas Intermediate's recovery rally looks to have stalled, as the black gold has failed twice in the last 24 hours to keep gains above the 50-day average hurdle. The 50-hour average is restricting the downside in black gold.
Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips
Gold bulls buying the dips as geopolitical backdrop improves for safe-haven trades. US administration strengthened its belief that the origins of the virus are related to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.