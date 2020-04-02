USD/CNH Price Analysis: Holds above 7.12, flag breakout on D1

- USD/CNH's flag breakout suggests the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
- The daily chart also shows an impending golden crossover.
USD/CNH is currently sidelined above 7.12, having jumped by 0.40% from 7.0892 to 7.1166 on Wednesday.
The green candle created on Wednesday has confirmed a bull flag breakout on the daily chart. The bullish continuation pattern indicates the pullback from the March 19 high of 7.1653 has ended and the rally from the March 9 low of 6.948 has resumed.
The breakout, coupled with the impending golden cross or the bullish crossover of the 50- and 200-day averages, suggests scope for a test of the resistance at 7.1425 (March 25 high). A violation there would expose the recent high of 7.1653.
On the downside, a close under Wednesday's low of 7.0780 would turn the tide in favor of the bears.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1246
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|7.1228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.052
|Daily SMA50
|7.0136
|Daily SMA100
|6.9987
|Daily SMA200
|7.017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1338
|Previous Daily Low
|7.078
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1518
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.059
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1654
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0894
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0336
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1672
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally
USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off the two-week low to probe the 107.50, mainly driven by the rally in S&P 500 futures. However, further gains may remain elusive amid risk-off action in the Asian equities.
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive
AUD/USD fails to cheer better than forecast activity numbers from home and China. Globally rising coronavirus cases, extended lockdowns in Europe and grim words from key policymakers favor risk-off.
Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns
The gold price has lost some bullish support of late as the US dollar moves higher, ending the last quarter on the front foot as a relatively illiquid market sees exaggerated moves adding to the upside support.
WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control
While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”
Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims
If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points.