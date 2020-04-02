USD/CNH Price Analysis: Holds above 7.12, flag breakout on D1

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH's flag breakout suggests the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 
  • The daily chart also shows an impending golden crossover. 

USD/CNH is currently sidelined above 7.12, having jumped by 0.40% from 7.0892 to 7.1166 on Wednesday. 

The green candle created on Wednesday has confirmed a bull flag breakout on the daily chart. The bullish continuation pattern indicates the pullback from the March 19 high of 7.1653 has ended and the rally from the March 9 low of 6.948 has resumed. 

The breakout, coupled with the impending golden cross or the bullish crossover of the 50- and 200-day averages, suggests scope for a test of the resistance at 7.1425 (March 25 high). A violation there would expose the recent high of 7.1653. 

On the downside, a close under Wednesday's low of 7.0780 would turn the tide in favor of the bears. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.1246
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 7.1228
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.052
Daily SMA50 7.0136
Daily SMA100 6.9987
Daily SMA200 7.017
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1338
Previous Daily Low 7.078
Previous Weekly High 7.1518
Previous Weekly Low 7.059
Previous Monthly High 7.1654
Previous Monthly Low 6.9048
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0993
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0894
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0558
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0336
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.145
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1672
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.2008

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally

USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally

USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off the two-week low to probe the 107.50, mainly driven by the rally in S&P 500 futures. However, further gains may remain elusive amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive

AUD/USD fails to cheer better than forecast activity numbers from home and China. Globally rising coronavirus cases, extended lockdowns in Europe and grim words from key policymakers favor risk-off. 

AUD/USD News

Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns

Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns

The gold price has lost some bullish support of late as the US dollar moves higher, ending the last quarter on the front foot as a relatively illiquid market sees exaggerated moves adding to the upside support. 

Gold News

WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control

WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control

While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”

Oil News

Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims

Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims

If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures