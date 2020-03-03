USD/CNH Price Analysis: Holds 6.95 despite bear cross on D1

By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH's daily chart shows an impending bear cross of 100- and 200-day averages. 
  • The path of least resistance is to the lower side. 

USD/CNH is currently trading at 6.9652, representing moderate gains on the day, having hit a low of 6.95 earlier today. 

The pair held on to that psychological support despite the impending bear cross between the 100- and 200-day moving averages (MAs).  The negative cross would be confirmed on  Wednesday. 

Long-term MA crossovers are lagging indicators and have limited predictive powers at best. That said, the broader setup in USD/CNH is currently bearish. As discussed Monday, the pair is looking south, having faced rejection at the weekly chart bearish channel resistance

Additionally, the 14-day relative strength index is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

The impending bear cross, therefore, could bolster the bearish setup and invite stronger selling pressure. 

So, the support at 6.95 could give in, yielding a drop to 6.90. On the higher side, a close above the 10-day average at 7.0071 is needed to invalidate the immediate bearish case. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9628
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 6.9648
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9999
Daily SMA50 6.9675
Daily SMA100 6.9995
Daily SMA200 7.003
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.9912
Previous Daily Low 6.9538
Previous Weekly High 7.0564
Previous Weekly Low 6.9778
Previous Monthly High 7.0572
Previous Monthly Low 6.9572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9769
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9488
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9326
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9114
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.986
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0072
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0234

 

 

