USD/CNH Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 6.9540-50 resistance confluence

- USD/CNH remains pressured for third consecutive day despite bouncing off intraday low at the latest.
- RSI retreat backs offshore Chinese Yuan pair’s U-turn from 200-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- Five-week-old horizontal support restricts immediate downside ahead of the key support line stretched from early February.
USD/CNH bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day on early Friday, down 0.10% intraday near 6.9250 by the press time. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair ignores the latest rebound from the intraday low while keeping the early-week U-turn from the key upside hurdle.
Not only the failure to cross the 200-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the USD/CNH pair’s fall from October 2022 to January 2023 but the RSI (14) retreat from overbought territory also suggests a further decline of the quote.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 20, between 6.9070 and 6.9130, restricts the immediate downside of the USD/CNH pair.
Following that, an upward-sloping support line from February 02, close to 6.8850, will be in the spotlight. In a case where the USD/CNH price stays weaker past 6.8850, the 100-DMA level of 6.8760 can act as the last defense of the buyers.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the aforementioned 6.9540-50 resistance confluence to convince USD/CNH bulls.
Even so, the four-month-old descending resistance line near 6.9800 can prod the pair buyers before suggesting a clear bullish trend.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|6.9304
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8921
|Daily SMA50
|6.899
|Daily SMA100
|6.8772
|Daily SMA200
|6.9526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9468
|Previous Daily Low
|6.921
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9104
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8646
|Previous Monthly High
|6.997
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9309
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8929
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps through 134.50 despite BoJ's tweak to guidance
USD/JPY is holding higher ground near 134.50 after the Japanese Yen was sold off into the BoJ's status quo. The pair shrugged off the BoJ's tweak to its forward guidance on interest rates. All eyes now remain on Governor Ueda's presser and US Core PCE data.
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6600 amid renewed US Dollar buying
AUD/USD is turning south toward 0.6600 amid renewed strength in the US Dollar, led by a rally in USD/JPY amid BoJ's status quo. The Aussie pair bow awaits the US PCE inflation data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold extends recovery above $1,990 as Fed to sound neutral on interest rate guidance
Gold price has climbed above $1,990.00 after rebounding from $1,976.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after House Speaker McCarthy said the debt limit can't pass without dealing with the budget, as reported by Bloomberg.
PEPE might emerge as the meme coin savior if this rumor ends up being true
PEPE coin triggered the meme coin hype after a very long time when it launched on April 17. The sudden upsurge in investment and general interest in the cryptocurrency made it seem like such coins might command the market for the next couple of days.
Plenty to take in on Friday
We got an interesting reaction in markets to Thursday’s first tier data out of the US. US GDP came in softer than expected and the core PCE number came in a good deal higher than forecast.