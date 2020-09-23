USD/CNH Price Analysis: Eases from weekly resistance line but bulls stay hopeful

- USD/CNH steps back from intraday high while failing to stay beyond 6.8000.
- A falling trend line from September 14 probes the bulls cheering sustained break of 200-hour EMA.
- Two-day-old ascending support line offers additional downside filter during the further declines.
USD/CNH drops to 6.7957 while still flashing near 0.20% intraday gains during the early Wednesday. The pair recently took a U-turn from a seven-day-old falling resistance line. However, the quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-hour EMA, coupled with normal RSI conditions, favors the bulls.
As a result, buyers are targeting the weekly top near 6.8080 on the upside break of the immediate trend line resistance near 6.8005 now.
It should, however, be noted that 6.8110 may probe USD/CNH upside past-6.8080, amid expected overbought RSI, during the further rise.
Meanwhile, a downside break of a 200-hour EMA level of 6.7903 will fetch the quote to an ascending trend line from Monday, currently around 6.7805.
If at all the sellers manage to sneak in around 6.7805, also break the 6.7800 threshold, the weekly bottom near 6.7530 and the monthly low of 6.7422 gains market attention.
USD/CNH hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.796
|Today Daily Change
|0.0120
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|6.784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8234
|Daily SMA50
|6.9077
|Daily SMA100
|6.9973
|Daily SMA200
|7.0056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.801
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7726
|Previous Weekly High
|6.835
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7422
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9938
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8436
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7834
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7574
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.8142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits at six-week lows near 0.7130 on dismal data, risk-off mood
AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales for August. RBA rate cut expectations as early as next month along with broad US dollar strength continues to weigh on the aussie.
NZD/USD consolidates the RBNZ-led bounce to 0.6645
NZD/USD consolidates the bounce to the 0.6645 region, reached after the RBNZ announced no changes to its monetary policy this month. The kiwi slumped to monthly lows of 0.6599 in early trades due to relentless US dollar demand across the board.
USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure
USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.
Gold hovers near $1,900, daily chart shows bearish pattern
The path of least resistance for gold appears to be on the downside, as the yellow metal's daily chart shows a bearish pattern, and the US dollar is breaking higher from its multi-week trading range. The metal closed Tuesday with a 0.66% loss at $1,899 per ounce.
Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...