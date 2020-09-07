USD/CNH Price Analysis: China trade numbers strengthen bearish momentum

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH extends downside break of one-week-old support line, now resistance, after China’s August month trade data.
  • Beijing reported better than forecast trade surplus amid strong run-up in exports.
  • The monthly low holds the key to pair’s fall towards 6.8000.

USD/CNH remains on the back foot while taking rounds to 6.8300, intraday low 6.8278, during the early Monday. The quote slipped below an ascending trend line from September 01 after China’s August month trade numbers flashed upbeat results.

Read: China’s Aug Trade Balance (CNY): Surplus beats with CNY416.59 billion as exports jump

Other than the trend line breakdown, bearish MACD also favors the sellers. As a result, Wednesday’s low of 6.8225 and the monthly bottom close to 6.8130 are on the bears’ radar as nearby supports.

However, the pair’s weakness past-6.8130 will be challenged by 6.8000 round-figures.

Meanwhile, any pullback beyond the support-turned-into-resistance line, at 6.8372 now, will aim for 6.8500 level.

Though buyers will be cautious unless the quote breaks above a confluence of 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s August 27 to September 07 downside, near 6.8540.

USD/CNH hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.8298
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 6.8358
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.8982
Daily SMA50 6.9632
Daily SMA100 7.0329
Daily SMA200 7.0187
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.8498
Previous Daily Low 6.835
Previous Weekly High 6.8618
Previous Weekly Low 6.8132
Previous Monthly High 6.9938
Previous Monthly Low 6.8436
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.8407
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.8442
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.8306
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.8254
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.8158
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.8454
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.855
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.8602

 

 

