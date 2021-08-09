USD/CNH Price Analysis: Buyers find it difficult to break $6.48 level

- USD/CNH edges lower on Monday post-Chinese higher inflation data.
- Price takes refuge just above the 20-day SMA on the daily chart.
- Momentum oscillator fades upside momentum, warns against aggressive bets.
USD/CNH fails to sustain the previous day’s gain on Monday and retreats from the higher levels. The pair opened higher albeit fizzled out rather quickly to touch the intraday low at 6.4756.
At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at 6.4768, down 0.10% for the day.
USD/CNH Daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been facing stiff resistance near the 6.4900 level for more than one month, where the downside is capped near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. The Fibonacci retracement extends from the lows of 6.3819.
If price breaks the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 6.4748, it could move further down toward the 6.4700 horizontal support level.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signifies the underlying bearish sentiment in the pair. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling opportunity till 38.2% Fibboanci retracement at 6.4610.
In doing so, USD/CNH would further move down toward the low made on August 4 at 6.4562.
Alternatively, a reversal in price movement would try to test the multiple resistance formation at the 6.4900 resistance level.
A daily close above the mentioned level would confirm the dominance of the bulls over the price action.
Next, the market participants keep their eye on the 6.5000 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of July 28 at 6.5114.
USD/CNH additional levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.476
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|6.4784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4751
|Daily SMA50
|6.4529
|Daily SMA100
|6.4707
|Daily SMA200
|6.4901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4842
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4606
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4842
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4536
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5286
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4647
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4509
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5117
GBP/USD pares losses below 1.39 amid UK politics, USD strength
GBP/USD rebounds from one-week low, struggles of late. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British business Chief urges for help over Brexit. US Dollar Index pulls back from 18-day top amid mixed concerns.
