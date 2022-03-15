USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bulls attack 11-month old hurdle on PBOC inaction

USD/CNH refreshes five-month high during three-day uptrend on PBOC’s status-quo.

PBOC refrains from rate-cut, renews medium-term loans during the latest policy meeting.

Descending trend line from April 2021, 200-DMA challenge bulls amid overbought RSI.

Previous resistance line, 100-DMA restricts short-term downside.

USD/CNH rises to the highest levels since late October following the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) status-quo during Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, the offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) currency pair rises 0.20% intraday around 6.4060 by the press time.

The PBOC surprised markets with no change in the benchmark rates but didn’t refrain from injecting liquidity.

Read: PBOC leaves its MLF rate unchanged, Chinese stocks selling off to lowest levels since 2016

With this, the USD/CNH prices stretched the previous day’s upside break of the 100-DMA and a descending trend line from July 2021 towards poking an 11-month-long resistance line around 6.4100.

Even so, the overbought RSI conditions challenge the pair buyers, as well as the 200-DMA level near 6.4115.

In a case where the USD/CNH prices rally beyond 6.4115, a rally towards the late 2021 peak of 6.4880 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until decline below the 6.3670-60 area comprising the previous resistance line and the 100-DMA.

Following that, the year 2021 low near 6.3300 may offer an intermediate halt during the south-run targeting February’s bottom of 6.3060 and the 6.3000 round figure.

USD/CNH: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected