USD/CNH Price Analysis: Battles 10-day SMA support as China PMI improves

- USD/CNH drops for third consecutive day after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose for the sixth month.
- Normal RSI conditions, sustained trading below three-month-old falling trend line favor the bears.
- Key Fibonacci retracements add to the upside barriers.
USD/CNH declines to 6.6860, down 0.16% intraday, amid early Monday’s trading. The pair recently responded to the welcome figure of China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for October. In doing so, the quote attacks 10-day SMA support.
China’s private gauge of manufacturing activity confirmed the upbeat prints of the official NBS Manufacturing PMI, 51.4 versus 51.3 expected, while printing 53.6 figures against 53.0 forecast and prior.
Read: Caixin China Manufacturing PMI 53.6 beats estimates of 52.8 and prior read of 53
Considering the upbeat data and normal RSI conditions, USD/CNH sellers are likely to provide a daily close below the 6.6880 nearby rest-point. Following that the 6.6600 can act as an intermediate halt during the fall towards the previous month’s low of 6.6276.
Meanwhile, a downward sloping trend line from July 24, at 6.7380 now, may keep challenging the intraday buyers of USD/CNH.
Even if the pair manages to cross 6.7380, the mid-September low of 6.7422 and the September month’s high near 6.8460 can challenge the bulls ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 24 to October 21 downturn, close to 6.8775.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.6874
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|6.6966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7058
|Daily SMA50
|6.7758
|Daily SMA100
|6.8907
|Daily SMA200
|6.9758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7116
|Previous Daily Low
|6.6766
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7378
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.661
|Previous Monthly High
|6.7906
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6435
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7133
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
