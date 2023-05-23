USD/CNH Price Analysis: Approaches five-month high around 7.0750

- USD/CNH is marching towards a five-month high at 7.0750 amid strength in the USD Index.
- The USD Index has shown resilience despite a further delay in US debt-ceiling raise.
- USD/CNH has comfortably shifted above the horizontal resistance plotted from at 7.0157.
The USD/CNH pair has turned sideways after a decent upside move above 7.0620 in the Asian session. The asset is looking to recapture a five-month high at 7.0748 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has defended the downside bias. The USD Index is approaching the crucial resistance of 103.50 despite the further delay in US debt-ceiling raise as Monday’s face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy ended without a decision.
S&P500 futures are holding gains generated in early Asia amid positive development in the United States-China relationship. China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao hosts a seminar for US firms investing in China on Monday and promised to provide accurate and efficient service guarantees for foreign-funded enterprises.
On Tuesday, preliminary US S&P PMI (May) data will remain in the spotlight. Manufacturing PMI is seen softening to 50.0 from the former release of 50.2. While Services PMI is expected to remain steady at 53.6.
USD/CNH has comfortably shifted above the horizontal resistance plotted from 22 December 2022 high at 7.0157, which has turned into a cushion for the US Dollar bulls. The asset is expected to discover upside move ahead. A potential resistance is placed from 22 November 2022 low at 7.1316.
The 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 7.0121 is providing support to the US Dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, showing no signs of divergence and an oversold situation.
For further upside, a decisive break above May 19 high at 7.0750 will drive the asset toward the round-level resistance at 7.1000 followed by 22 November 2022 low at 7.1316.
On the flip side, a downside move below May 17 low at 6.9925 would fade the upside bias and will drag the asset toward May 16 low at 6.9554 and March 30 high at 6.9123.
USD/CNH daily chart
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0628
|Today Daily Change
|0.0158
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|7.047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9601
|Daily SMA50
|6.9125
|Daily SMA100
|6.875
|Daily SMA200
|6.9701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0536
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0152
|Previous Weekly High
|7.075
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9552
|Previous Monthly High
|6.9508
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0236
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.062
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1004
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0800 ahead of EU PMIs
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive at around 1.0800 in early Europe. The pair is struggling for a clear direction amid a broadly firmer US Dollar while awaiting the Euro area and the US business PMIs. Monday’s US debt-ceiling meeting ended without a deal.
GBP/USD: On the defensive below 1.2450, eyes on UK PMIs, Bailey
GBP/USD is under mild bearish pressure while below 1.2450 ahead of the flash UK and US business PMI reports. Hopes of a US debt-limit deal keep the sentiment around the US Dollar underpinned. Bailey's testimony awaited as well.
Gold bears dominate below $2,000 on firmer US Dollar despite no debt ceiling deal
Gold price remains on the back foot around the intraday low of near $1,961 as it drops for the second consecutive day while reversing Friday’s corrective bounce amid early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the precious metal bears the burden of the firmer US Dollar.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Dollar set to rise on a slip in the services sector Premium
Sell in May and go away? This market adage could be realized if the influential S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index dips as I expect. The reading has broken a winning streak of six beats and missed estimates in the two most recent releases.