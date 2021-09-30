USD/CNH Price Analysis: 6.48 remains a tough nut to crack for bulls

- USD/CNH edges lower on Thursday following disappointing China’s PMI data.
- Price attempts to take out 6.48 for two sessions but fails.
- MACD remains neutral near the midline and adopts a wait-and-watch approach.
USD/CNH fails to sustain the previous day’s gain on Thursday and retreats from the higher levels. The pair opened higher albeit fizzled out rather quickly to touch the intraday low at 6.4710. At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at 6.4718, down 0.08% for the day.
USD/CNH daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CNH has been facing downward pressure from the high of 6.5286 made on July 27. If the price sustains below the intraday low, it could test the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 6.4687.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades near the midline. Any downtick in the MACD would amplify the selling opportunity toward the 6.4600 horizontal support level. A break beneath the 20-day SMA at 6.4559 would mean the 6.4400 horizontal support line for USD/CNH bears.
Alternatively, a reversal in price movement would try to test the multiple resistance formation at the psychological 6.4900 level. A daily close above the mentioned level would confirm the dominance of the bulls over the price action. Next, the market participants keep their eye on the 6.5000 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of July 28 at 6.5277.
USD/CNH additional levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|6.477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4572
|Daily SMA50
|6.4689
|Daily SMA100
|6.4538
|Daily SMA200
|6.4713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4798
|Previous Daily Low
|6.466
|Previous Weekly High
|6.488
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4525
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5102
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4604
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4826
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
