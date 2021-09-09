- USD/CNH consolidates previous day’s losses, sidelined of late.
- Firmer RSI, prior resistance line from August 20 also favor buyers.
- Important Fibonacci retracement levels, six-week-old falling trend line add to the upside filters.
USD/CNH aptly portrays the mixed inflation data from China, published during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote seesaws above 50-SMA, around 6.4590 by the press time.
China Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped below 1.0% forecast and prior to 0.8% YoY, also declining below 0.5% market consensus on MoM to 0.1%, whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) crossed 9.0% expected figures with 9.5% level.
In addition to the Chinese data, the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting also highlights Thursday as the crucial day of the trading week.
Technically, the pair’s sustained trading above 50-SMA and strong RSI line, coupled with a clear break of a descending resistance-turned-support, keeps USD/CNH buyers hopeful.
That said, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s fall from late July to September 03, respectively around 6.4765 and 6.4890, guard the quote’s short-term advances ahead of a downward sloping trend line from July 27, near 6.4955.
On the contrary, 50-SMA and the previous resistance line, near 6.4550 and 6.4470 in that order, restrict the USD/CNH pair’s short-term downside.
However, a clear break of 6.4470 won’t hesitate to drag the quote towards the monthly low near 6.4245.
USD/CNH: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4584
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|6.4582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4701
|Daily SMA50
|6.4737
|Daily SMA100
|6.4548
|Daily SMA200
|6.4764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4634
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4544
|Previous Weekly High
|6.472
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4244
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5102
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4578
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.463
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4721
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
