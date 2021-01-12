USD/CNH Price Analysis: 5-Week SMA caps upside

USD/CNH's weekly chart shows seller fatigue at multi-year lows.

The descending or bearish 5-week SMA restricts upside.

USD/CNH looks oversold, but so far, a notable corrective bounce has remained elusive.

The currency pair is trading near 6.4680 at press time, having failed to take out the 5-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) 6.4889 on Monday. The pair printed a 31-month low of 6.4119 last week.

The long-tail attached to the previous weekly candle indicates seller fatigue and validates the below-30 or oversold reading on the Relative Strength Index.

Also, the weekly chart MACD histogram is charting higher lows below the zero line in a sign of weakening of the bearish momentum.

As such, the immediate bearish bias stands neutralized. A close above the lower high of 6.5530 (Dec. 21 high) would signal a short-term bearish-to-bullish trend change. Meanwhile, the last week's low of 6.4119 is the level to beat for the sellers.

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels