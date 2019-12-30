USD/CNH prepares for six-week losing streak with eyes on China PMIs

- USD/CNH extends the previous declines amid hopes of economic change, doubts over phase-one.
- China’s official activity numbers become even more important after the previous month’s upbeat readings.
- US data, trade headlines can offer intermediate moves during the year-end trading lull.
USD/CNH stays on the back foot while trading around 6.9915 amid early Monday. The pair has been under pressure since late-November while the recently announced changes to the loan system seem to have pleased the Chinese Yuan (CNH) buyers.
Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai crossed wires during the weekend while reiterating Beijing’s firm dislike of the Trump administration’s interference with the internal issues. Even so, the diplomat showed the dragon nation’s readiness to abide by the phase-one promises in ‘earnest’ mode.
Also supporting the CNH strength could be the expected increase in business credits after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) ordered the financial institutions to follow Loan Prime Rate (LPR) rather than the previous benchmark.
The PBOC has recently been increasing the official onshore Chinese Yuan (USD/CNY) rate and the same could also be considered as a reason to the pair’s latest declines. The recent USD/CNY fix is 6.9805 versus Friday’s 6.9879. The PBOC fix was boosted the last-Thursday by 266 pips to 6.9801.
It’s worth mentioning that trading sentiment stays mildly positive amid the year-end sparse conditions.
Investors are keenly awaiting December month's official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers after the positive surprised witnessed the last month. Actual data is scheduled for publishing at 01:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Technical Analysis
21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level around 7.0065 acts as an immediate upside barrier while November month bottom close to 6.9525 offers nearby support to watch.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9899
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|6.9928
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0124
|Daily SMA50
|7.0244
|Daily SMA100
|7.0671
|Daily SMA200
|6.9606
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.004
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9905
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0132
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9048
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0536
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9989
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9823
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
