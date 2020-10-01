USD/CNH points to a 6.7500-6.8350 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted USD/CNH could likely move between 6.7500 and 6.8350 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to “trade in a quiet manner” was wrong as it lurched lower and touched 6.7810 before recovering slightly. The sudden and sharp drop appears to be overdone and while a dip below 6.7800 is not ruled out, any weakness is viewed as lower trading range of 6.7750/6.8080. In other words, a sustained decline below 6.7750 is not expected.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since late Thursday (24 Sep, spot at 6.8220) wherein the “rebound in USD could extend to 6.8600”. USD subsequently rose to 6.8464 and traded sideways for several days before staging a sudden sharp drop yesterday (30 Sep). Upward pressure has dissipated and from here, USD could trade sideways between 6.7500 and 6.8350 for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
