USD/CNH picks up bids above 7.000 amid US-China jitters

- USD/CNH refrains from respecting bears as it recovers from 7.0030.
- US diplomats travel China despite the latest tussle among the global superpowers.
- Japan’s absence, market’s wait for key preliminary PMIs trigger risk reset.
USD/CNH rises to 7.0100 while taking a U-turn from the intraday low of 7.0030 during early Friday’s trading session. The quote recently gained amid risk reset. Though, bears are still keeping eyes after Thursday’s downbeat performance from over one-week high.
Reuters cites US diplomats’ abrupt rush to China, despite row over Houston consulate, to doubt the latest risk-off mood. Although the news suggests that the move could be to re-staff the American people in Beijing, markets doubt as some at the Trump administration hasn’t yet forgotten trade deal talks with the dragon nation.
Earlier in Asia, US President Donald Trump said that trade deal with China means less to him than it did while attacking the Asian major over the latest tension concerning the diplomats’ move and restrictions. Also on the same line was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who provided a fiery speech to lash out at Beijing.
It should be noted that the US order to the Chinese consulate to evacuate Houston triggered the latest tension among the world’s top two economies that have been at loggerheads for long over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.
Elsewhere, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news that the US Senators have delayed announcing the phase 4 fiscal plan amid a lack of consent, which in turn dims prospects of any recovery in the market sentiment.
Amid all these catalysts, stocks in China extend the previous day’s losses but the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains of 0.16% to 3,232 by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot below 0.58%.
While the Chinese calendar is yet to offer any key data/events, the US Markit PMIs for July will be the key to watch today. Forecasts suggest headlines Manufacturing PMI recover from 49.8 to 51.5.
Technical analysis
Only if the pair offers a daily closing below 7.000, it can revisit the current month’s low near 6.9600. Failing to do so can keep the pair directed towards a 200-day SMA level of 7.0346.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|7.0112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0229
|Daily SMA50
|7.071
|Daily SMA100
|7.0749
|Daily SMA200
|7.035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0178
|Previous Daily Low
|6.993
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0256
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9806
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1518
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9721
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.