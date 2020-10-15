USD/CNH: On the back foot below 6.7100 despite PBOC MLF, downbeat China CPI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH struggles to justify the central bank’s money market intervention and downbeat inflation data while nearing a three-day low.
  • PBOC conducts 500 billion yuan MLF, China CPI eases to 1.7% versus 1.8% YoY forecast in September.
  • China President XI Jinping showed readiness for further infrastructure spending, US fiscal stimulus is still in the pipeline.

USD/CNH fades recent uptick to 6.7135 while taking rounds to 6.7120/25 during the early Thursday. In doing so, pays a little heed to the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) intervention as well as downbeat inflation numbers for September.

The PBOC marked the Medium-Term Lending Facility injection of funds for one year, at the same previous rate of 2.95%, as markets in China opened. The move could be in tandem with the recently dovish comments from the BOJ, RBA and RBNZ policymakers.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed down below 1.8% forecast to 1.7% YoY versus 2.4% prior whereas the Producer Price Index (PPI) also dropped below -1.8% expected to -2.1% in September.

Read: China CPI and PPI data missing expecations, AUD under pressure

Although domestic catalysts suggest a pullback, risk-off mood and US dollar weakness favor the pair sellers. Global markets have been worried off-late as the American Congress repeatedly failed to offer the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package. Also, rising COVID-19 figures in the west and a halt in the key vaccine trials are an additional burden to the global risk sentiment.

It’s worth mentioning that China’s President Xi failed to please market players despite showing readiness for heavy infrastructure investment and pitching for the Belt and Road project. The reason could be traced from the Asian major’s recent tussles with the US, Australia and the UK.

While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.30% whereas stocks in the Asia-Pacific region, including those from China, print mild losses as we write.

Moving on, global traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts ahead of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index data.

Technical analysis

Unless crossing a falling trend line from September 25, at 6.7525 now, bears can aim for the monthly low, also the lowest since April 2019, around 6.6785.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.7074
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 6.7134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7667
Daily SMA50 6.8347
Daily SMA100 6.9397
Daily SMA200 6.9883
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.7438
Previous Daily Low 6.7038
Previous Weekly High 6.7566
Previous Weekly Low 6.6786
Previous Monthly High 6.861
Previous Monthly Low 6.7422
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.7191
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.7286
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.6969
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.6804
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.6569
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.7369
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.7604
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.7769

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7150 on disappointing China's inflation

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7150 on disappointing China's inflation

The Aussie dollar remains on the offer, keeping the AUD/USD pair pressured below 0.7150 after the Chinese inflation disappointment. The Australian jobs report highlighted renewed labor market weakness and strengthening the case for an immediate rate cut by the RBA in November.  

AUD/USD News

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup. 

Gold News

USD/JPY fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

USD/JPY fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

USD/JPY trades close to an intraday high near 105.30, bounced off an ascending trend line from September 22 the previous day. Bearish MACD favor sellers but multiple supports below 105.00 signal bumpy road ahead. 

USD/JPY News

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.

Oil News

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures