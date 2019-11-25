USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan resilient to reports predicting ZIRP in China

- CNH is gaining ground despite analysts predicting zero interest rate policy in China.
- Phase two of the US-China trade deal is looking unlikely.
- Yuan is showing resilience amid signs of risk-on in financial markets.
China's offshore Yuan (CNH) is showing no signs of stress despite reports stating that China should prepare for the zero interest rate policy (ZIRP).
China's demands for liquidity are growing, foreign capital keeps flowing in amid the slowdown in the real economy, making the country seemingly approaching a zero rates monetary condition, according to Global Times article based on a report by Beijing-based private strategic think tank Anbound.
Meanwhile, the article also quotes Zhu Haibin, Chief China Economist at JPMorgan, as saying that China is likely to become the next zero interest rate country, as country's non-financial corporate debt ratio is too high, and interest rates are too high and the repayment burden of existing debt has squeezed out the effective demand for new credit.
The offshore Yuan, however, is pushing higher against the greenback despite the talk of ZIRP in China. The USD/CNH pair is currently trading at 7.0314, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 7.0403 in the early Asian session.
Yuan is also showing resilience to news reports stating that the "phase two" trade deal between the United States and China is looking less likely with the two countries struggling to strike a preliminary "phase one" agreement.
The uptick in CNH is accompanied by signs of risk-on in the related markets. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are trading 0.28% higher on the day. Meanwhile, oil benchmarks are trading flat-to-positive.
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.036
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|7.043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.026
|Daily SMA50
|7.0725
|Daily SMA100
|7.0458
|Daily SMA200
|6.923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0486
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0262
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0536
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0046
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1705
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0295
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0347
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0169
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful
GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside
Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.