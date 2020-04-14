USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan refreshes session highs after above-forecast China trade data

- Offshore Yuan drew bids after China reported an above-forecast trade data for March/
- Imports grew in March versus expectations for contraction, while exports fell, but at a much slower rate than expected.
A better-than-expected China data released a few minutes before press time strengthened the bid tone around the offshore Yuan (CNH), pushing the USD/CNH pair down to fresh session lows.
China's imports in yuan terms, an indicator of domestic demand, rose 2.4% year-on-year in March, beating the expected drop of 7% by a big margin, having declined by 2.4% in February.
Meanwhile, exports or outbound shipments fell by 3.5%, but the drop was moderate compared to the expected slide of 12.8%. Exports had declined by 15.9% in February. The trade surplus narrowed to CNY 130 billion in March from CNY 158.5 billion in February.
The above-forecast data could alleviate concerns regarding a deeper coronavirus-led economic downturn in the Chinese and the global economy.
The CNH rose from 7.0477 per US dollar to a new session low of 7.0434 in a knee jerk reaction to the above-forecast trade data. The previous session low was 7.0451.
The Chinese currency is now trading near 7.0483 per US dollar, up 0.10% on the day. The People's Bank of China set the daily yuan reference rate at 7.0406 early Tuesday versus Monday's fix at 7.0300. Even so, the CNH gained ground earlier today, possibly due to the drop in the number of new coronavirus cases.
The world's second-largest economy reported 89 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on April 13 versus 108 a day earlier. Further. there were zero deaths on Monday compared to two fatalities on April 12.
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0478
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|7.0538
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0911
|Daily SMA50
|7.0302
|Daily SMA100
|7.0024
|Daily SMA200
|7.0248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0616
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0436
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1198
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.037
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1654
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0505
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6400 post-China trade data
Australian dollar stands resilient to the awful March NAB Business Survey and mixed Chinese Trade numbers, as AUD/USD holds firmer above 0.6400. A better market mood and broad USD weakness collaborate with the upside in the aussie.
USD/JPY: On the defensive near 107.60 amid weaker US dollar
USD/JPY is on the back foot around 107.60 in Tuesday's Asian trading, as broad-based US dollar weakness overshadows the risk-on action in the Asian equities and US stock futures.
Gold holds the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates
The US dollar was soft on Monday and with the uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, gold was able to leap through prior resistance, supported in the $1,680 and then moving through the low $1,700s. The global stimulus is keeping the yellow metal elevated.
WTI snaps two-day losing streak, still below $23.00, amid risk reset
While bouncing off the lowest from April 02 to $22.75, WTI registers 1.95% gains during the Asian session on Tuesday. Hopes of further relief from the supply-side seem to favor the recent pullback. API data, virus updates will be the key.
Five most important events this week – Earnings will also be a very important test for stocks
US stocks are starting this new trading week lower but for currencies its been a quiet morning with many European and Asian markets closed for Easter Monday. There was very little consistency in the US dollar’s performance.