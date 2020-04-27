USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan bid even as China's Industrial Profits tank

- Offshore Yuan gains in Asia, keeping USD/CNH in a falling channel.
- China's Industrial profits tanked by nearly 35% in March.
- A channel breakout would revive uptrend from the March 9 low.
Offshore Yuan or CNH is drawing bids and pushing USD/CNH lower on Monday despite the horrible China data.
The pair is trading at session lows near 7.0810, representing a 0.12% drop on the day, having hit a high of 7.0912 in early Asia.
China's industrial profits fell by 34.9% year-on-year to 370.66 billion Yuan in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Profits declined by 38.3% in the January-February period - the steepest decline since 2010, according to Reuters.
The slide in corporate profits has so far failed to have any impact on the USD/CNH pair. The CNH's resilience indicates the markets are likely done pricing the coronavirus-led slowdown in the economic activity.
Trapped in a falling channel
The pair is stuck in a bearish channel, as represented by trendlines connecting March 19 and April 2 highs and March 25 and April 10 lows.
A move through the top end of the channel, currently at 7.10, would confirm a breakout or a continuation of the rally from the March 9 low of 6.9042 and open the doors to re-test of recent highs above 7.15.
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0810
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|7.0902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0847
|Daily SMA50
|7.0481
|Daily SMA100
|7.0069
|Daily SMA200
|7.0341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0982
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0834
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1094
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0742
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1654
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1053
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1125
