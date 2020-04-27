USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan bid even as China's Industrial Profits tank

  • Offshore Yuan gains in Asia, keeping USD/CNH in a falling channel. 
  • China's Industrial profits tanked by nearly 35% in March.
  • A channel breakout would revive uptrend from the March 9 low. 

Offshore Yuan or CNH is drawing bids and pushing USD/CNH lower on Monday despite the horrible China data. 

The pair is trading at session lows near 7.0810, representing a 0.12% drop on the day, having hit a high of 7.0912 in early Asia. 

China's industrial profits fell by 34.9% year-on-year to 370.66 billion Yuan in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Profits declined by 38.3% in the January-February period - the steepest decline since 2010, according to Reuters. 

The slide in corporate profits has so far failed to have any impact on the USD/CNH pair. The CNH's resilience indicates the markets are likely done pricing the coronavirus-led slowdown in the economic activity. 

Trapped in a falling channel

The pair is stuck in a bearish channel, as represented by trendlines connecting March 19 and April 2 highs and March 25 and April 10 lows. 

A move through the top end of the channel, currently at 7.10, would confirm a breakout or a continuation of the rally from the March 9 low of 6.9042 and open the doors to re-test of recent highs above 7.15. 

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 7.0810
Today Daily Change -0.0076
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 7.0902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0847
Daily SMA50 7.0481
Daily SMA100 7.0069
Daily SMA200 7.0341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.0982
Previous Daily Low 7.0834
Previous Weekly High 7.1094
Previous Weekly Low 7.0742
Previous Monthly High 7.1654
Previous Monthly Low 6.9048
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0925
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0831
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0759
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0684
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0978
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1053
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1125

 

 

