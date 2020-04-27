USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan bid even as China's Industrial Profits tank

Offshore Yuan gains in Asia, keeping USD/CNH in a falling channel.

China's Industrial profits tanked by nearly 35% in March.

A channel breakout would revive uptrend from the March 9 low.

Offshore Yuan or CNH is drawing bids and pushing USD/CNH lower on Monday despite the horrible China data.

The pair is trading at session lows near 7.0810, representing a 0.12% drop on the day, having hit a high of 7.0912 in early Asia.

China's industrial profits fell by 34.9% year-on-year to 370.66 billion Yuan in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Profits declined by 38.3% in the January-February period - the steepest decline since 2010, according to Reuters.

The slide in corporate profits has so far failed to have any impact on the USD/CNH pair. The CNH's resilience indicates the markets are likely done pricing the coronavirus-led slowdown in the economic activity.

Trapped in a falling channel

The pair is stuck in a bearish channel, as represented by trendlines connecting March 19 and April 2 highs and March 25 and April 10 lows.

A move through the top end of the channel, currently at 7.10, would confirm a breakout or a continuation of the rally from the March 9 low of 6.9042 and open the doors to re-test of recent highs above 7.15.

Technical levels