USD/CNH now seen within a consolidative fashion – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/CNH is expected to remain side-lined in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 6.9322 and 6.9668 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 6.9200/6.9700. The underlying tone has improved somewhat and from here, USD could edge higher to 6.9800. Support is at 6.9500 followed by 6.9400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The rebound from Monday’s (09 Mar) low of 6.9050 has been faster and more robust than expected. While our ‘strong resistance’ at 6.9700 is still intact (overnight high of 6.9668), the price action indicates that the weak phase that started in late February has found a short-term bottom at 6.9050. From here, USD is deemed to have moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade sideways for a period, likely between 6.9200 and 7.0000.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces above 1.29 after a surprise BOE rate cut, ahead of the budget
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 after falling earlier in response to the surprise BOE double-dose rate cut of 50bp to 0.25% in an unscheduled more to counter the coronavirus crisis. It comes ahead of the UK Budget coming later in the day.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.