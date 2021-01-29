USD/CNH now moved into a consolidative range – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted USD/CNH is now likely to navigate with the 6.4400-6.5200 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while further USD strength would not be surprising, the strong surge appears to be running ahead of itself and a sustained rise above 6.5200 is unlikely’. USD subsequently rose to 6.5150 before staging a surprisingly sharp and swift sell-off to an overnight low of 6.4689. The rapid swings have resulted in a mixed outlook and USD could trade in a choppy manner. Expected range for today, 6.4600/6.4950.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘6.5200 appears to be within reach and a break of this level would suggest further USD strength towards 6.5360’. USD subsequently rose to 6.5150 but the sharp sell-off from the high came as a surprise. While our ‘strong support” at 6.4650 is still intact (overnight low of 6.4689), upward momentum has waned considerably. In other words, further USD strength is unlikely. From here, USD is more likely to trade sideways, expected to be within a relatively broad range of 6.4400/6.5200.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100 amid upbeat German GDP
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, reversing losses after the German GDP beat estimates with 0.1% QoQ in Q4. US dollar clings to gains amid a downbeat mood fuelled by the Wall Street retail-trader craze. Focus shifts to the US data, Yellen's speech.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3700 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3700, retreating amid the risk-off mood that keeps the US dollar in demand. Nerves over the retail-trade craze. US-China tensions and discouraging Novavax vaccine news weigh on the sentiment. US data awaited.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” Investors must separate listing announcements and actual listing on Coinbase.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.