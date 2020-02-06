Following the recent price action, USD/CNH is now seen moving into a side-line pattern, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘trade sideways’ was incorrect as it slumped and cracked a couple of strong support levels. While the rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself, there is not sign of stabilization just yet. From here, barring a move above 7.0000 (minor resistance is at 6.9900), USD could move below the 6.9640 overnight low towards 6.9560.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted the ‘slowing momentum and overbought conditions’ two days ago (04 Feb, spot at 7.0060) and added, ‘7.0400 could be just out of reach’. The breach of the ‘strong support’ at 6.9680 yesterday indicates that the advance from 22 Jan (see annotations in the chart below) has run its course. The current movement is viewed as the early stages of a consolidation phase and USD is expected to trade sideways between 6. 9300 and 7.0100 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 amid Lagarde's speech, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB' Lagarde said the bank's scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: China lifts market mood by cutting tariffs, coronavirus fears fade, cryptos climb
Trade: China has announced that it will cut tariffs on imported US goods by half from February 14. Washington reduces levies in Beijing on the same day, as agreed in Phase One of the trade deal. Stock markets are extending their gains, and risk currencies are on the rise.
Gold: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wed but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.